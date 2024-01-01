Anti-thief campaign: PTI backed MPA attacks PESCO team

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Mardan asked police for registration of First Information Report (FIR) against PTI backed Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abdul Salam Afridi and other associates in City Police Station.

According to the text, Abdul Salam Afridi MPA along with other associates in the presence of DSP City Ejaz Khan and other police personnel attacked the office of XEN Mardan Division and tried to target the PESCO officers threatened to kill him, while the officials defended SDO and moved him to a safe place.

The speeches challenging the institutions, Criticized PESCO, He said that copies of the request to file FIR against them were also sent to the Interior Minister, DIG Mardan Division and DPO Mardan. Now let us give duties or block the way of these people.

All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union strongly condemned this attack and if the FIR is not registered against these bullies by Monday, All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union will react strongly and call for protest in Mardan-1 Division including all sub-divisions.