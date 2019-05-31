NIH confirms polio case from Bannu

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad notified a polio case from district Bannu of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total count of polio cases to 14 in KPK and 20 in the country during 2019 so far.

According to a press release issued by Emergency Operation Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of 18 months old boy, resident of Khan town, Tazeri Chowk, UC Bizen Khel District Bannu.

The parents of the affected child said that the child received seven plus dozes of polio vaccine but didn’t receive any doze of essential immunization.

The vaccination rescued the child as although some residual weakness has been found in the affected child but due to polio vaccination he was able to walk without any support.

Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt (R) Kamran Ahmed Afridi said that virus was on fire in district Bannu and was circulating in environment that can hit any unvaccinated or immune-compromised child.

He appealed to parents/ caregivers not to pay attention to propagandas and rumors and ensure administration of essential immunization and polio vaccine during campaigns to protect their children from lifelong paralyses.