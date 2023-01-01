No power in world can stop Pakistan from progressing: COAS

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan has to progress and no power in the world can stop it from progressing, Inshallah (God Willing) as we have all kinds of potential that can take Pakistan to the top.

According to a private TV channel, Pak Army Chief addressed the Green Pakistan Seminar held at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Monday. Addressing the gathering Army Chief Gen Asim Munir said they all gathered here to make Pakistan green again as Allah has blessed Pakistan with many resources. General Asim Munir said Pakistanis are a talented nation and the only requirement is that all the nation contribute to its development together. He assured the nation that they as an organization for the economic development of Pakistan and all possible cooperation for the completion of this phase with full dedication and heart and soul.

Giving a reference to Holy Quraan, Gen Asim advised the people that they do not despair of Allah’s mercy because only unbelievers despair of Allah’s mercy.

There are only two situations for Muslims: when trouble comes to him, he is patient; when he gets happiness, he gives thanks to Almighty Allah, he added. The army chief also said that for a Muslim, despair is disbelief.