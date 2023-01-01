No regret on dissolving assemblies, says Imran

LAHORE (Agencies): Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he has no regret in dissolving Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, terming the move party’s ‘constitutional right’, on Tuesday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former premier reiterated that the Constitution stipulates that elections are held within 90 days of dissolution of an assembly. Imran Khan also lambasted the ruling coalition for not ‘implementing the Supreme Court’s (SC) orders’, warning of country-wide protests. “We stand by the Supreme Court for implementation of Constitution,” he added.

He further said that the citizens have lost hope in the country and are leaving for abroad. “The government is paying a huge price just to keep me out of the government,” he added. The former premier also criticised Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying that the former chief of army staff (COAS) was controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during his tenure.

He added that a country cannot function without the supremacy of rule of law. Khan also said that the overseas Pakistanis were not investing in the country due to ‘corruption’. The PTI chief added that foreign investment cannot increase until there is stability in the country. He also alleged that PTI’s seats were reduced in the 2018 election.

PTI chief Imran Khan also said that they were ready for simultaneous elections if the government dissolves assemblies . Addressing the PTI’s public rally on Labour Day in Lahore, Imran Khan announced that his political party is ready for simultaneous elections if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government dissolves the assemblies tomorrow. “The government should confirm the dissolution of assemblies before May 14 in the next round of talks. We are ready for elections on the same day if assemblies dissolve tomorrow.”