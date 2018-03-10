Not owner of any housing scheme, clarifies Khawaja Saad Rafique

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday has clarified that he is not an owner of any housing scheme.

Talking to media, Khawaja Saad said that he is under media trial for two and a half years and hoped that routine of hurling allegations will be ended soon.

Earlier today, Saad Rafique appeared in Supreme Court (SC) in a suo moto notice of Paragon City case. During the hearing, the minister told the court that he has no links with Paragon City over which, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said that everyone is saying that you own this housing scheme and you are denying.

CJP sought Rafique’s affidavit and asked him to say whatever he says before media. Federal minister said that sponsored program against him is being run on media as sometimes he has been declared owner of twins tower and sometimes housing scheme.

He assured to submit the affidavit in the court on March 12.

Moreover, the CJP has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to carry on probe into the matter.

Previously, NAB raided the office of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd and took several files and laptops in possession. The raid was conducted in relation to ongoing probe against alleged irregularities in Ashiana Housing Scheme.

NAB had expanded the ongoing investigation against mammoth financial irregularities in Ashiana Housing Scheme and LDA City projects. The team of the NAB remained inside office of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd for over two hours.

Advertisements