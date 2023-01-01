Our govt will complete its tenure on August 14: PM Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PDM-led government will complete its tenure on August 14, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan will announce the date for the next general election in the country.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony held to launch the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund and reforms in the National Curriculum in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said whosoever forms the next government after the elections, top priority should be given to education to make this nation great.

He said that the International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board is meeting today (Wednesday) to review the $3 billion Stand-By Agreement for Pakistan, which was finalised on June 29.

He appealed to the nation to pray for the approval of the agreement by the IMF Executive Board today. He hoped that the difficult time would pass and Pakistan’s economic position would be strengthened soon.

He said that the agreement with the IMF was not a joyous occasion, rather it was an occasion to reflect.

The prime minister was appreciative of the financial assistance extended by China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the difficult times. He, however, said we have to do introspection to put the country in the right direction.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the previous PML-N government started promoting education in 2008. Terming the promotion of education as a sacred duty, the prime minister said special focus should be given to the areas which lag behind in development.

He said we have to focus on education which is meaningful and has relevance with the modern-day requirements to better compete with the world.

He clarified that this budget would not go into the endowment fund this year but directly to the youth in the form of scholarships. He said he wanted to see the allocation of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund increasing to Rs140 billion in the next ten years saying it is only through promotion of education, the country can be taken forward on the path of progress and development.

About 12,000 capable and deserving students would benefit from the endowment fund this year. Fifty percent quota has been fixed for women.

Merit scholarships worth Rs10 billion will be given from this fund in the next four years.

The prime minister also started the inclusion of the Constitution of Pakistan and computer coding in the national curriculum today. This will not only make the new generation of Pakistan aware of their basic rights enshrined in the constitution, but also by acquiring modern skills like coding, they will be able to get better employment opportunities at the international level.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that scholarships under the endowment fund would be given in various disciplines including nursing, engineering and social sciences.

The minister said that incorporation of Constitution of Pakistan in the syllabus is an important milestone, saying this will promote understanding amongst the youth about their rights and responsibilities.

Mr Hussain said steps have also been taken by the present government to promote quality education and bring out of school children to the educational institutions.