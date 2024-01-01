Over 300 Afghan refugees transferred

KABUL (Khaama Press): Continuing the transfer of Afghan citizens to Canada, the Ministry of Immigration and Citizenship of Canada has announced the relocation of 333 Afghan refugees on a chartered flight to Calgary from Pakistan.

The ministry stated on Friday, March 8 on its social media platform X, that these refugees were transferred from Pakistan to Canada. According to the Ministry of Immigration and Citizenship of Canada, these refugees will be resettled in 33 locations, including Toronto.

Previously, the Canadian government had announced the relocation of 304 Afghan refugees to the city of Toronto.

It is worth mentioning that since the start of the transfer process of Afghan refugees, Canada has relocated 49,070 individuals to the country.

Following the rise of the Taliban, more than 120,000 Afghan citizens sought refuge in various countries including Europe, the United States, and some other nations.

Prior to this, Afghan migrants arrived in Canada via chartered flights from countries such as Pakistan, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Albania.

The dire situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan has become increasingly concerning. Many of them face precarious living conditions, limited access to essential services, and lack legal protections. Despite these challenges, they are now being forced to return to Afghanistan, where the security situation remains highly volatile.

Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan exacerbates their vulnerability, exposing them to potential persecution, violence, and economic hardship upon their return. Many of these individuals have already endured immense trauma and displacement, only to face further uncertainty and danger.

The international community must urgently address the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and ensure their safety and well-being. It is crucial to provide them with adequate support, including legal protections, access to essential services, and opportunities for resettlement in safer countries, to prevent further harm and suffering.