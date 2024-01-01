Zakia dedicates Paris Paralympic Gold to Afghanistan’s women

KABUL (Khaama Press): Zakia Khudadadi, the former member of the Afghan National Para Taekwondo Team and European Para-Taekwondo champion, clinched the gold medal in this round of competitions by defeating the European champion, dedicating it to Afghan women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The Para-Taekwondo Committee of the World Taekwondo Federation reported on Friday, March 8th, that Zakia Khudadadi’s victory in this competition has secured her a spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

According to reports, she defeated Europe’s champion, Karaul Sholbana from Russia, with a score of 14-16, claiming the gold medal in this round of competitions.

Following her victory in the final preliminary match of the Paralympic quota, Zakia Khudadadi dedicated the gold medal of this competition as an 8th of March, Women’s Solidarity Day, a gift to Afghan women, stating that she fights for women.

Zakia emphasized, “Today is March 8th, and I have become a champion again,” stressing, “I am here to fight.”

Zakia Khudadadi, who currently resides in France, participated in these competitions under the flag of the immigrant team.

Previously, Zakia Khudadadi was a member of the Afghan National Para Taekwondo Team and participated in national and international competitions, achieving honors.

She has won seven medals, including the European championship title.

It is worth mentioning that these competitions were held in Sofia, Bulgaria, with the participation of Para Taekwondo athletes from European countries.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games of 2024 are scheduled to be held for the third time in Paris, the capital of France, with the participation of over 4,000 athletes in 22 sports disciplines in September, and Zakia has secured her path to the Paris Paralympics with this victory.