Woman establishes handicrafts workshop

FAIZABAD (TOLOnews): At the same time as the International Women’s Day, a woman in the city of Faizabad in Badakhshan province has established a handicraft workshop, providing vocational training and employment opportunities for about 50 girls deprived of education.

These girls said that due to unemployment, they face economic challenges, and now, with vocational training and work in this workshop, they can contribute to the expenses of their families.

The girls deprived of education in this workshop engage in sewing, embroidery, beadwork, lacework, and whitework.

“We have created jobs for 50 people here, of which 25 are paid and 25 are unpaid apprentices,” Mursal Ebrahimzada, the workshop in charge told TOLOnews.

“The work environment has improved for us, not only do I manage my family’s expenses with my salary; it’s also good for these apprentices,” Shekiba, a workshop worker said.

Some of these girls, who are pleased with the opportunity to learn various trades, ask the authorities to support them.

“After the schools were closed, our morale was very low, but coming here to work has made us happy, what else can we do,” Haniya, a workshop apprentice said.

“Our request from the Islamic Emirate is to support us and to reopen the schools,” Sumaya, another apprentice said.

Meanwhile, Badakhshan’s Department of Industry and Commerce assured support for the activities of women entrepreneurs in the province.

“We support activities that are in accordance with Sharia and the culture of the Afghan people,” Samaruddin Rahmani, the director of enterprise affairs at the Department of Industry and Commerce in Badakhshan, told TOLOnews.

Girls deprived of education in Badakhshan are asking the current government to open the doors of schools and universities to all girls in the country for the new academic year.