Pak-Iran border markets to uplift border regions: PM

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan-Iran border markets would not only ameliorate the socioeconomic conditions of the border regions but also foster new opportunities for local businesses.

The prime minister, in an interview with Iran’s official news agency IRNA published on Thursday, stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation with Iran saying that the energy projects and border markets were emblematic of the vitality of Pakistan-Iran friendship.

The prime minister’s interview came as he, along with Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border sustenance market on Thursday aimed at boosting the bilateral trade. This is one of the six border markets which will be constructed along the Pak-Iran common border. The prime minister said Pakistan and Iran were brotherly countries bound by deep-rooted religious, cultural, and linguistic ties.

“Both our governments are collaborating closely for the betterment and socio-economic uplift of our peoples,” he said. He said the Mand-Pishin border marketplace and the Polan-Gabd electricity project were tangible manifestations of this resolve. They would also serve as a stepping stone for greater cooperation between our two countries, especially in the economic domain, he added.

In order to enhance the bilateral trade, the prime minister called for intensifying the efforts and applying collective energies and resources, as there existed tremendous scope and mutual desire for the actualization of the trade potential. He said both Pakistan and Iran were deeply committed to achieving an annual trade volume of $5 billion. In this regard, the operationalization of the barter trade mechanism is a significant step, he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz viewed that border markets would enhance trade and contribute to the development of the two nations. Last year, the two sides made substantive progress during the 21st session of the Joint Economic Commission held in Islamabad in August, and called for keeping the momentum. Coming to the regional situation, the prime minister congratulated the governments of Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of diplomatic ties.

“This milestone achievement is a testament to the vision and foresight of the astute leadership of Iran and Saudi Arabia and the valuable role played by China…We are confident that this important development would serve as a harbinger for regional peace and prosperity,” he said. The prime minister believed that the Polan-Gwadar electricity project was emblematic of the vitality of Pakistan-Iran friendship and a testimony of the strength of mutual cooperation. He said completion of the project in record time manifested the potential of bilateral cooperation.

He noted that several initiatives for improvement of maritime and port cooperation were being discussed between Pakistan and Iran, including collaboration of activities between the sister ports of Gwadar and Chabahar. “We will continue to work for deepening connectivity between our two countries in all fields, particularly given our highest commitment to complement each other in promoting regional trade, transit and connectivity,” the prime minister resolved.

To a question, he said quoted great poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal who characterized Afghanistan as the beating ‘Heart of Asia’. “Just as a healthy heart sustains a vibrant body, a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is instrumental to regional peace and prosperity. Pakistan remains committed to the goal of promoting shared prosperity for Afghanistan and the region.”

He said Afghanistan currently faced multiple and complex challenges in the security, economic and humanitarian domains. Over 28 million people or two-third of the entire population in Afghanistan, required urgent humanitarian assistance to survive. Prime Minister Shehbaz urged the international community to stand by the people of Afghanistan at this critical juncture as constructive engagement with the Interim Afghan Government (IAG) was imperative.

“What is needed is a ‘balanced’ approach based on hierarchy of priorities for the international community including ‘counter terrorism’, ‘drug trafficking’, and promoting inclusive governance etc. at the same time, the international community must play its part in promoting sustainable economic pathways for the ordinary Afghan people,” he believed. He said as friends and neighbors of Afghanistan, the neighboring countries including Pakistan and Iran had a critical role to that end.

The prime minister said Pakistan-Iran relations were rooted in a history of close and unremitting cooperation through cultural and people to people contacts. These longstanding exchanges between our two nations have fraternized into a bond between Pakistan and Iran today, he added. “I am glad to note that IRNA and Pakistan news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) have recently signed an agreement to promote media collaboration,” the prime minister added.

He said several such agreements were under discussion in various fields to enhance cooperation in the fields of television, films, cinema, literary and linguistic enterprises. These would help depict our rich culture and traditions in their true light and further strengthen the ties of friendship and solidarity between our two nations, he remarked.