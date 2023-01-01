Pak to work with China on GB- Xinjiang economic linkages: PM

URUMQI (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said Pakistan aimed to utilize the position of China’s Xinjiang province as an “important node” of the economic corridor between the two countries. In this regard, he said, Pakistan would jointly work with China to identify the respective strengths of Gilgit Baltistan and Xinjiang.

Addressing the students and faculty at Xinjiang University, he said “the two neighbouring regions had the potential to build synergies for improving the livelihoods of their people.” PM Kakar flew to Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi Thursday evening from Beijing where he participated in the Third Belt and Road Forum and met the Chinese leadership and other foreign dignitaries. The prime minister said as per the consensus reached in Beijing during his visit, a land border at Sost, Khunjerab would be converted into an all-weather border.”We would like to upgrade the customs and other logistics services to facilitate trade and the movement of people, he said.

PM Kakar termed Gwadar a key component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and proposed to deepen economic cooperation by effectively using the sister-city relationship with China’s Kashgar and Karamay. “We seek to learn from Xinjiang’s success in agricultural modernization and aim to set up a joint agricultural demonstration zone to introduce modern farming techniques and practices in Pakistan,” he said.

He said Pakistan desired linkages with the industries of Xinjiang and Pakistan, particularly the Gilgit-Baltistan region with a focus on cooperation in solar energy. He emphasized collaboration between the two regions in areas of culture, agriculture, tourism, education and joint research. Pakistan, he said, would like more of its students to study in China. He invited tourists from Xinjiang and other parts of China to visit Pakistan and mentioned that recently a 15-member group of Chinese tour operators visited Pakistan and returned via Sost Khunjerab border. The prime minister said Xinjiang was known for its rich diversity in culture and hospitality, adding that the region had a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis for the neighbourly linkages.

Xinjiang, he said, was not only a channel of trade but a vital bridge connecting the two nations. Kakar said the unique Pak-China relationship was rooted in bilateral trust, shared aspirations and invaluable warmth nurtured by successive generations.”Pakistan views its ties with China as a longstanding strategic partnership,” he said. He mentioned that as CPEC entered its new phase, it helped in developing Pakistan’s infrastructure and improved the lives of its citizens. “My visit to China is essential in chalking out a new road map and a new vision based on economic, people-to-people bonds, sustainable development, peace and stability and academic and technical exchanges.

He expressed Pakistan’s principled position on Xinjiang and unequivocal support to China on matters related to its core position. Kakar also spoke about the situation in the Middle East and called for efforts to stop the acts of barbarism against the people of Palestine. The prime minister on the occasion interacted with Pakistani and Chinese students and expressed high hopes for them to act as a bridge of friendship and brotherhood between their countries in the years to come. He also visited the History Museum at Xinjiang University where he was briefed about the history of the 99-year-old university.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Li Yifei, Deputy Party Secretary of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China and the Party Secretary of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC). Appreciating warm sentiments of the Chinese people for Pakistan, Prime Minister Kakar thanked the CPC leadership for its firm support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and economic development.

Recalling his recent meetings with the Chinese leadership in Beijing, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan and China were iron brothers, trusted partners and reliable friends. He noted the cultural and historical linkages between Xinjiang and Gilgit-Baltistan and underscored the importance of Xinjiang as the starting point of CPEC. Commending XPCC’s strong institutional linkages with Pakistan and its role in the peace and development of Xinjiang, the prime minister invited XPCC to explore business and investment opportunities in Pakistan in industrial development, tourism, agriculture and minerals and mining sectors.

Deputy Party Secretary Li Yifei said that China regarded Pakistan as an important economic partner and would continue its efforts to further deepen trade and connectivity linkages. He added that the Government of Xinjiang region looked forward to working with Pakistan to facilitate trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties via Khunjerab-Sost border crossing.

China cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, anchor of regional peace: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday met Ma Xingrui, member of the Politburo of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCPC) and Party Secretary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to friendship with China.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the relationship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and an anchor for regional peace and development. Recalling his meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, the Prime Minister appreciated the strong personal commitment of the Chinese leadership to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. Reiterating the importance of Xinjiang for Pakistan, Prime Minister Kakar underscored that the region held a specific significance due to its geographical, historical and cultural affinity with Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of deepening of linkages between Xinjiang and the neighbouring areas of Pakistan in diverse fields of cooperation, ranging from trade and investment to cultural and people-to-people ties. Thanking the Prime Minister for visiting Xinjiang, Party Secretary Ma Xingrui stated that there was immense potential to deepen Pakistan-Xinjiang ties in multiple domains. He expressed Xinjiang’s willingness to explore business and trade opportunities in Pakistan and to further facilitate commercial and people-to-people ties via Khunjerab-Sost border crossing. The two sides agreed to work together to harness the full potential of cooperation between Xinjiang and the neighbouring areas of Pakistan.