Pakistan become World record holder of having World Highest Teq Table

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Snow Teqball Championship 2023 and World record of Highest Teqball Table across the Globe approved by International Teqball Federation which was held from 28th December 2023 to 1 January 2024 by Pakistan Teqball Federation in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority, Directorate General of SportsKP, Absar Welfare Foundation, KP Teqball Association, Merged Areas Teqball Association, Kumrat, Utror & Kalam Facilities Centre and Green Hotel Kalam.

World record designation was Shahi Bagh mountain which is one of the highest and tough destination of Utror, Swat, Pakistan which the height of 12780 ft 3900 meters from Sea Level.

Journey consists of 6 check points . During this journey of 5 days team faced lots of difficulties but passion to promote and empower Teqball Across the globe kept motivated whole group to struggle to reach the peak of Utror mountains. During the journey on each check point Teqball Exhibition matches played and Teqball introduced with local village community in Ogi Gram, Matta , Kalam and Utror of Swat Region.

On this occasion Snow Teqball Championship of Boys and Girls Category also took place where In Boys event final Hidayat Ur Rehman Peshawar won against Muhammad Yaseen by (2-1) and In Girls Event Safa from Peshawar beat Aiman from Khyber by (2-0).

During the Journey Jamal Aziz ( President Swat Teqball Association) organised exhibition matches at I TEQBALL ACADEMY at Odi Gram, Niaz Ali (Joint Secretary KP Teqball Association) hosted team during the Durshkhel Matta swat. After that team reach Green Hotel Kalam where Aqil Shah (Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and President KP Olympic Association) hosted lunch for the Team where exhibitions matches of Teqball showcase for the tourist from different provinces.

After that team reached Utror where mix doubles exhibition matches hosted by ihsan (CEO KUMRAT, Kalam and Utro Facilitates Center). On the very next morning team started journey of 5 hours ahead to the final destination which was Shah Bagh mountain which is one of the highest point of Utror where competition as well as different fun activities played by all players and officials including Bismillah Khan (COO WorkReels) , Yasar Aziz ( Coach on Behalf of RSO Swat) , Malik Ihsan ( CEO Kalam Utror Kumrat Facilitates Center) and Akhtar Rasool (Event Organising Secretary) witnesses the World Highest Teqball table across the globe. On this occasion Mian Absar Ali Founder of Pakistan Teqball Federation stated that this event was organised to promote teqball and spread message that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Swat is one of the beautiful place across the globe hope through this event tourism will be promoted and soon international teqball players will come Pakistan to enjoy teqball at World Highest Teq Table. He also encourages the participation of Merged Districts in the said event.