Palestinian envoy calls on Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: His Excellency Ahmed Jawad Amin Rabei, the Ambassador, State of Palestine, paid a visit to Bilawal House to meet with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari here on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, discussions on Pakistan-Palestine relations took place during the meeting. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking at the event, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, particularly on the issue of Gaza.