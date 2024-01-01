Palestinian envoy calls on Bilawal

21 mins ago
by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

KARACHI: His Excellency Ahmed Jawad Amin Rabei, the Ambassador, State of Palestine, paid a visit to Bilawal House to meet with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari here on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, discussions on Pakistan-Palestine relations took place during the meeting. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking at the event, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, particularly on the issue of Gaza.

You may also like