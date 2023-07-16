Parvez Elahi’s 30-day detention leads to legal battle in LHC

LAHORE : Former Punjab chief minister and PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his detention orders.

Mr Elahi has made Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider and others respondents in the case, blaming the government for political victimisation.

He argued that he had gotten bail in all cases registered against him, adding that an anti-terrorism court had also approved his protective bail.

The development comes after former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi was detained for 30 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The Lahore DC issued the notification stating that Parvez Elahi would remain in custody at the Camp Jail Lahore for a period of 30 days in order to prevent public disorder.

The notification mentioned two cases had been registered against Mr Elahi in Qila Gujjar Singh police station under serious provisions, including attempted murder and one case had been registered in the Ghalib Market police station under terrorism provisions.

The notification said there were three cases against Parvez Elahi, who is a leader of PTI, who may harm law and order. It said Elahi was also wanted by police in these cases.

It said action was being taken as he may cause disturbance of law and order and should be detained. The action was taken on the recommendations of the district government, District Intelligence Committee and police.

The notification was issued at the request of the capital city police.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also filed a petition in the LHC against a single bench’s decision that had barred the police from arrest Mr Elahi. The government has named Parvez Elahi, anti-corruption departments and others as respondents in the case.

The government argued that the single bench ignored the facts in the case, saying relevant departments were investigating cases against him.

It requested the LHC to declare the decision of the single bench null and void.

courtesy : dunya news