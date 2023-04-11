‘Paying respect to constitution of country compulsory for everyone’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said that our party always respect the constitution of the country as rule of law maintain the stability and help to uplift the country matters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said taking gifts from Toshakhana was not a crime, but selling gifts received as Head of the State was not morally correct.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, he said, that by selling Toshakhana gifts, the PTI chief did not disclose the earned income in his income statement, which was a clear case of “tax evasion”. “Imran Khan’s failure to disclose earned revenue in his income statement by selling Toshakhana gifts was a deliberate attempt at tax evasion,” the advisor alleged.

Additionally, Imran Khan allegedly failed to disclose the proceeds from the sale of Toshakhana gifts in his wealth declaration submitted to the ECP, which was also a flagrant violation of the law, he added. (APP)