PDM to contest polls on performance basis: Asad

F.P. Report

D I KHAN: Federal Minister for Communications Mufti Asad Mahmood on Saturday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) parties would contest next general elections on the basis of their 14-months performance.

He stated this while talking to media persons during his visit to Bandkorai Grid Station wherein he was accompanied by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arif Sadozai. The minister said the PDM parties were ready for the general elections as the national assembly was going to complete its tenure in August.

However, he said, it was prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the elections and announce its date. He said the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had pushed the country into economic crises while toeing anti-state policies, but the present government saved the country from default.

Asad said the government successfully restored the trust of international community, adding the PTI government was removed in a constitutional manner. The PTI chief, during three and a half year governmental tenure, repeatedly claimed that he was fighting against corruption but the record corruption was noticed in that period.

The minister said about 1000 employees were made unemployed from his ministry. The performance of PDM government was in front of people on the basis of which they would contest the next general elections. The government had restarted the mega projects which were halted during PTI tenure, he said.

The minister said the Abdul Khel Grid was inaugurated last month adding work on up gradation of Ratta Kulachi and Bandkorai grid stations would be started soon. The 66-KV Bandkorai grid station was being upgraded to 132-KV which would help to permanently resolve the problem of low voltage in the area. Earlier, Director Grid Construction Sardar Aslam Gandapur briefed the federal minister and PESCO CEO about the work of 132-KV Bandkorai grid station.

On this occasion, SE PESCO Dera Circle Nadir Zaman Kundi XEN City Division Hizbullah Khan Mehsud, XEN Rural Division Shaukatullah Khan Mehsud, Zonal Chairman of PESCO Dera Circle Noor Ul Amin Marwat were also present.