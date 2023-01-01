PHC orders release of Ali Muhammad Khan

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan ordered release of former Federal Minister for State Ali Muhammad Khan while ordered DC Mardan to appear before court on 8th August, on Thursday.

The counsel Ali Zaman and Nadeem Shah advocates appeared before court while argued that Ali Muhammad Khan is behind the bars from 76 days while approached PHC for provision of record of cases and inquiries against him. The counsel argued that government’s representative submitted before PHC that only one case is registered against Ali Muhammad Khan but the he has rearrested eight times following acceptance of bail pleas. The petitioner also obtained bail in Anti-corruption case but following his release he is rearrested in some other case which is contempt of court, the counsel added.

However, Justice Ijaz Anwar observed that no one will grant illegal order if one DC is made example didactic while ordered Deputy Commissioner Mardan personally appear before court and adjourned further hearing till 8th August.

Similarly, PHC ordered provincial government to submit detail report on arrests and registration cases against PTI workers in wake of 9th and 10th May vandalism and hooliganism. Insaf Lawyer Forum general secretary Syed Qaiser Ali Shah approached PHC for provision of record of cases registered against PTI’s workers while Shah Faisal Ottomankhel advocate appear before court. The counsel argued crackdown was initiated against PTI’s workers following 9th& 10th May incidents while registration of cases also kicked-off as well as arrest of the activists which is continued till today.

PTI’s workers are harassing with different tactics while requested for provision of cases and imprisoned party workers to contest their case before court of law, the counsel stated. However, Justice Ijaz Anwar inquired that is petitioner demanding relief from court, in the meantime, Shah Faisal advocate argued that several PTI’s workers are behind bars they can’t obtaining information in this regard. Justice Ijaz Anwar ordered that to submit list of workers whose seeking provision of cases’ record that court may order provincial government in this regard while adjourned further hearing.