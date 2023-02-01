PHC to initiate proceeding against DG NHCD on 22nd

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered Director General (DG) National Commissioner for Human Development (NCHD) Mirza Nasir-u-Din Mahsud Ahmad to appear before court on 22nd November for framing charges under Contempt of Court (COC).

The counsel Khalid Rehman advocate, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Sana Ullah appeared on behalf of Federation and Abdul Shakoor Paracha advocate appeared before court on behalf of respondents 2-4.

The judgment stated that on 04 October PHC has allowed time to decide the outstanding legal fee of petitioner namely Atif Ali Khan advocate on request of Abdul Shakoor Paracha advocate, however, he came up with objections over the judgement of this court on the grounds that High Court cannot take upon itself the role of an executing court.

Despite, repeated directions of this court to implement the judgment of PHC and the reluctance, on the part of the respondents, amounts to contumaciously not honoring the judgement of this Court. Therefore, DG NHCD Mirza Nasir-u-Din Mahsud Ahmad shall appear in person before the court on 22nd November in order to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him for willfully not implementing the orders of PHC.