PIA to start direct flight from Dubai to Skardu on Independence Day

F.P. Report

SKARDU: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will launch direct flight from Dubai to Skardu on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

This will be the first international flight which will land and take off from Skardu Airport.

In this regard all arrangements have been completed at Skardu Airport with initiating advance booking of tickets of the first international flight.

Aviation enthusiasts and other tourists are showing keen interest to travel on such an historic flight.

Passengers will also be treated to views of the world’s highest peaks and picturesque lakes during the maiden flight.

The flight will fly from Dubai to Skardu and from there to Islamabad, in which passengers from Skardu as well as Islamabad will be able to travel directly.