PM Kakar expresses confidence to hold free, fair elections in country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed the confidence to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country and there will be no harshness against any political party.

In an interview with BBC HARDtalk during his visit to London, he said it would not be in the caretaker government’s control if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief is legally barred from elections by the courts, after exhausting all of his legal remedies.

He said there are judicial remedies available to PTI chief and if all the options are utilised judicially, then there is a possibility that he may legally be barred from that process which is beyond the control of the caretaker government.

The Prime Minister, however, made it clear that if an individual is charged with riots, vandalism, arson and instigating people for violence, the laws of the land are there to counter this behavior.

Replying to a question regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reiterated that if any individual is barred from the elections, it would not be due to executive decision as that could only be through judicial outcome.

Answering a question whether Nawaz Sharif would be arrested on his return from London, the Prime Minister said the law enforcement agencies would have to deliberate whether he had protective bail or any other legal remedies available.

In another interview with BBC Urdu, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in the case of Nawaz Sharif, the law should take its course as he went abroad on a court order.

The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s resolve to steer the country out of prevailing challenging and difficult times and hold free and fair elections.

Rubbishing PTI Chief’s allegations against the military, he said the same military worked hand in glove with PTI chief during his government and that he used to famously take credit for hybrid arrangements.

Talking about Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror, the Prime Minister said Pakistan had lost over 90,000 lives in the war against militancy as the country. He said Pakistan’s military and paramilitary forces are doing a fantastic task of dealing with terrorism.

About his government’s economic priorities, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said action is being taken against illegal trade of currency and hoarding. He said the government will also go for the privatization of State-Owned Entities like Steel Mill, PIA and Power distribution companies.