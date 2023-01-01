PM urges solid steps for reduction in electricity bills

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Sunday here said solid measures should be presented to him in the next 48 hours for reduction in increased electricity bills.

He was chairing a meeting on increase in electricity bills, power theft and problems of the power sector He was given a detailed briefing on the increase in electricity bills of July. He said no step would be taken in haste to avoid harm to the country.

The prime minister said such steps would be taken which would not put additional burden on the national exchequer and would also facilitate the consumer.

It was not possible that the common man was in difficulty and the Prime minister and the bureaucracy were using free electricity from their taxes, he added.

He said relevant ministries and departments should provide details of the institutions and officers who were getting free of cost electricity.

He said he represented the common man, adding the electricity expenditure of the Prime Minister House and Pakistan Secretariat should be reduced as much as possible. “Even switch off the air-conditioner of my room if this is needed,” he remarked. He said detailed consultation would be held with provincial chief ministers on Monday on steps to save electricity and on the issue of increased electricity bills in July.

The power distribution companies should give a road map for stopping electricity theft, he added.

The PM said reform plans in the electricity sector and short, medium and long term plans should be presented as soon as possible.

Caretaker federal ministers Shamshad Akhtar, Gohar Ejaz, Murtaza Solangi, Advisor to Prime Minister Dr Waqar Masood, Secretary Power, Chairman NEPRA, Chairman WAPDA and other officers attended the meeting.

Caretaker govt’s efforts to give a fillip to industrial revolution in Balochistan: PM Kakar: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday said that the interim government, during its short period, would make all-out efforts to spur an industrial revolution in Balochistan.

He said that under the Special Investment Facilitation Council, efforts would be made so that Balochistan province could benefit from foreign investment.

The caretaker prime minister was addressing a delegation of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce that called on him. The delegation comprising prominent members of the business community of the province also apprised the prime minister of their issues, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

The prime minister said that Balochistan was not only the largest province of the country owing to area, but also a very suitable area for trade due to Gwadar port.

He opined that the province should have been a hub of industries due to huge mineral resources and vast agricultural land. During the meeting, the caretaker prime minister also assured the delegation of the resolution of their issues. Separately, a delegation led by Sahibzada Muhammad Khan also called on Caretaker PM Kakar.

The delegation felicitated the prime minister on assuming his duties and expressed good wishes.

The prime minister assured them to address the lingering issues faced by the residents of the province.

PM vows to resolve issues of Balochistan

QUETTA (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Sunday assured that issues of Kalat and other areas of Balochistan would be resolved.

He was talking to a delegation of notables of Kalat area.

He said Pishin and Mastoong were his eyes and Quetta was his heart and he would serve the people of Balochistan wholeheartedly.

He pledged construction of a highway from Karachi to Chaman, adding he had ordered construction of highways which were important for the province. A road tunnel would be built for Dera Ghazi Khan to ensure supply of fruits and vegetables from Balochistan to Punjab, he told.

He said work on Kachhi canal would be speed up as it was not only a significant project for Balochistan but also for Pakistan.