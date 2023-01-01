PPP always introduce pro-poor projects: FM

F.P. Report

LARKANA: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has distributed Title Deeds to five thousand families in Larkana in the first phase of the project to give ownership rights to residential plots to flood victims of Sindh.

PPP Chairman has also vowed that he will complete the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and bring the country out of hardtimes.

According to the statement issued by media cell Bilawal House, PPP Chairman attended the distribution of ownership rights ceremony held in the flood-affected village of Larkana District, Vikio Sangi, and also inspected the houses built by the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) for the homeless flood victims.

He, while addressing the event, said that his Party’s government in Sindh is providing financial assistance to the flood victims to rebuild their houses, adding that now such houses are being constructed, which will be safe to a large extent in case of floods.

He furthered that home ownership right is an asset, which is being given to every woman of all the displaced flood-affected family. “We have learned from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari that when women are economically empowered, it strengthens the entire family,” he added.

Chairman PPP said that the government of Sindh has turned the natural calamity into an opportunity, now flood victims houses are built across the province, adding that 2 million houses are to be built in the entire province, although, it will take time to build these houses, but this is the beginning of a revolution. He said that the people sitting in Islamabad have no idea of the sufferings of the flood victims of Larkana. He said that inflation, unemployment and poverty are increasing in the country, adding: “Problems will be solved only by helping the common person, and the day is not far when we will make Pakistan economically strong,”.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that whenever PPP comes to power, it has been introducing pro-poor and pro-public projects.

He said that the election is not far away, and after winning the next general election, similar pro-people projects will be taken to the whole country, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said that there is an ideological difference between PPP and other parties. “Other parties believe that making the rich richer benefits the country, but our party believes that investing money in poor citizens strengthens the economy. As rich people put the money in their bank accounts and forget about it, but poor citizens will spend such money on their children and family, and so the money spreads to strengthen the economy”, he added.

Foreign Minister said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his team will complete the project of giving ownership rights to the flood victims across the province before the end of their government term. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, President PPP Sindh chapter Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, Sindh Minister for Information &Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon, minister for Local Governments Nasir Hussain Shah, MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal and assemly members, party leaders and local noteables were also present on this occasion. Meanwhile, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed on the construction of houses for the flood victims in village Vikio Sangi and he appreciated the efforts of SPHF and SRSO for the flood victims.