PPP demands ECP to announce election date

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the general election.

As per details, the PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that his party wants free and fair elections across Pakistan on same day. He said that ECP should not delay the announcement of election date and the election schedule must be issued immediately.

The PPP leader said that transfer and posting before the election schedule and delimitation process is beyond their understanding. The caretaker government should hold free, fair and transparent elections so that no one can question their credibility, he added.

‘General elections cannot be held in 90 days after census approval’: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Wednesday that the general elections cannot be held in 90 days after the 2023 census approval.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a statement said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would announce the election schedule after completing the new delimitation under the 2023 census data. Regarding the recent Supreme Court ruling, Ashraf clarified that the Review of Judgments and Orders law was not against the top court and it had not curtailed the apex court’s powers. “It would be better if the Supreme Court (SC) reviewed the law.”

He said that the president had returned universities’ bills unsigned. He added that the PDM-led assembly carried out better legislature in a short period. He urged the stakeholders to find possible solutions to the issues via political dialogues after fresh elections. A day earlier, PML-N leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the upcoming general elections will be held in February 2024.

The former interior minister said that the nation will listen only to what PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif says. The date of his return will be either by the party or Nawaz Sharif himself, he added.