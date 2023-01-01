PPP serving people’s issues, says Chandio

Allahdad Chandio

LARKANA: The Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio Member of Provincial Assembly said that PPP is the name of people’s service and its main cause success-hip frequently in all elections while he meeting with media at his residence on Sunday.

He said that we believe our party in interest development of poor as well as district Kamber Shahdadkot effected areas, as well as humanity as we faith on serving of peoples of our district.

He said also trying to solve their legal problems, newly/cracked roads as well as their residences etc. on top priority basis. He said he will be again elect in coming elections as per his hardship for public service.