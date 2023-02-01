PPP to implement 18th amend and NFC award

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradi has said the PPP will fully implement the 18th constitutional amendment and will further improve the national finance commission award if it comes into power.

He stated this while addressing a public gathering at the Dir Stadium in Upper Dir as chief guest here on Tuesday. A large number of party workers and the general public from different parts of the Upper and Lower Dir attended the event. The PPP provincial chief Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, former provincial chief Najmud Din Khan and others also addressed the gathering. The party workers warmly received Mr Bilawal on his arrival to the district.

Praising the people of Dir, Mr Bilawal said that his ‘jiyalas’ would never run away from the snowfall and cold. Bilawal said the Pakistan Tahreek Insaf chairman Imran Khan had destroyed the country and introduced the politics of hatred, disrespect and abuse. “The Khan is in jail, I don’t like someone to be in jail as it is not a good omen”, Bilawal said, adding it did not look like the Khan would have any role in politics in Pakistan anymore.

The PPP chairman took a dig at the PML-N for the current price-hike and termed it as ‘Mehengaye League’ and shuffled all the responsibility of the PDM faliure on to the PML-N, though PPP was also part of it. “You saw the ‘mehengaye league’ face that has given nothing to people except inflation,” he said as a charged crowd chanted pro-Bilawal slogans. “The lion turned out to be a cat,” he jeered. Bilawal assailed Nawaz Sharif who returned last month to stage a re-entry to power in the upcoming national elections without naming him and observed he did not understand what the old age politicians were up to.

He said the old age politicians turn political competition into personal enmity. He said political polarisation was not good for the country and added his party had no issue with any political party but those who were creating problems for the nation would be an issue for him. He said the politics of hatred had divided the nation into groups which must be ended. Without naming Mian Nawaz Sharif,

“We will neither play nor let others play, it is the politics of Lahore”, Bilawal said, adding the nation made Mian Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister thrice but he did nothing for the people. He asked what he would do if he was made the PM for the fourth time. He said that they had formed an alliance to steer the country out of the crises and it did well in the start but its end was not well. He said the situation was becoming worse with every passing day. “I am now disappointed, the youth are now disappointed”, he said, adding that now he would only focus on elections.

The PPP chairman asked the people of Dir to support his party in the next general elections. He said the PPP promised to change the fate of the people if it came into power. The PPP chairman said the floods had devastated the Upper Dir district like the districts of Sindh and his party would rehabilitate the damaged areas. He said the PPP would maintain the tax-free zone of Malakand. He said that he would struggle for the people’s rights with the public support. Mr Bilawal was of the view that PPP always represented rural and marginalized areas and the neglected class of society. He announced the introduction of the ‘Sindh Card’ in the entire country that benefited the poor segment of society.

He said the PML-N and PTI had never cared for the poor but they represented the elite class. He said the Sindh card was for poor peasants not for the landlords. He said the PML-N wanted to abolish the 18th constitutional amendment and national finance commission (NFC) award but the PPP wpromised to further improve the NFC award. He said the PPP would implement the 18th amendment in its real sense.

“The NIC Hospital in Karachi has become the biggest hospital in the world. The people of Dir living in Karachi know it better”, he said, adding the PPP would spend the Rs 100 billion on the poor people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by implementing the 18th constitutional amendment if given the chance to rule the country. Later the PPP chairman also visited a local private school and met with its students. He also answered the students’ questions during his visit.