President urges UN, OIC to meet urgently for cessation of Israel’s brutal actions against Palestinians

ISLAMABAD (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday strongly condemning the brutalities and massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, urging the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to meet urgently for cessation of the ruthless actions.

He said the UN and the OIC should ensure that necessary medical aid, food and other supplies are urgently sent in to prevent further devastation and the human catastrophe in Palestine. “Human history has never witnessed such cruelty and barbarism being committed by Israel at a massive level; even water, electricity, food supply and medicine have been cut off,” the president said in a statement issued by the President House. He said Israel had crossed all limits by killing children, women and innocent people. He regretted that the international community had failed to prevent Israel from the genocide of the Palestinian people. “Pakistan supports the establishment of an independent state for the Palestinian people that is the only solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the region,” the president added.

President pay rich tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan: We pay rich tribute to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on the solemn occasion of his death anniversary for his immense services to the nation. On this day, we are reminded of his unwavering commitment to the cause of Pakistan’s independence and the well-being of its people.

Liaquat Ali Khan stood alongside our founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during the freedom struggle and played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of our nation. He served as Pakistan’s first Prime Minister and was a steadfast champion of the nation’s sovereignty and a staunch advocate for the welfare of its citizens. He played a crucial role in the formative years of Pakistan, the adoption of the Objectives Resolution, and guiding the young nation to overcome challenges.

In his pursuit of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan in accordance with Quaid-i-Azam’s vision, he worked tirelessly to strengthen the foundations of the newly-established state. He worked for laying the foundations of democracy, rule of law, settlement and rehabilitation of refugees, strengthening the nation’s defence, and promoting social and economic justice. His unwavering commitment to the nation has left an enduring mark on the nation’s collective consciousness. His vision for a united, democratic, and progressive Pakistan is a beacon of light and source of inspiration for all of us.

As we commemorate his death anniversary, let us not only remember Liaquat Ali Khan’s sacrifices and contributions but also reiterate our commitment to build a Pakistan where justice, equality, and unity prevail. Let us pay homage to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan and work for a better and prosperous Pakistan.

May Allah Almighty grant him the highest ranks in Jannah, and may his ideals continue to inspire us for generations to come.