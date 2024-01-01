Probe into Chattha’s charges underway: Solangi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said a high-level investigation committee was constituted to investigate the allegations leveled by former Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta regarding rigging in the general election.

Talking to media persons after attending the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, he urged patience as the legal process was currently underway. The people should have trust in institutions and the judicial process, he added. He remarked that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was currently investigating the allegations of rigging.

The minister stressed the significance of waiting for the results of the ongoing legal proceedings. The caretaker government, he said, had fulfilled its responsibility for conducting elections in free, fair and peaceful manner. Responding to a query, he explained that once the Election Commission released the final list of successful candidates, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would forward a summary to the concerned for convening the new session of the National Assembly.

Subsequently, a request would be made to the President to summon the session of the National Assembly, he added. Earlier, during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, chaired by Senator Fauzia Arshad, the minister stressed the importance of boosting PTV’s presence on social media platforms to enhance viewership.

He noted that PTV had started sharing its top-quality programs on social media, recognizing the significant audience engagement on these platforms. Solangi underscored the necessity of improving the marketing of PTV products on social media.

The minister explained that the responsibility for appointing heads of certain institutions rested with the elected government. Due to the lengthy selection process, it was impractical to accomplish this task during the tenure of a caretaker government, he said, adding that therefore, it was preferable for the new parliament and government, upon assuming office, to exercise their authority in making these appointments.

Murtaza Solangi said that Radio Pakistan’s primary mission was to provide information to the public. The minister told the meeting that he had already met with the Secretary and Minister of Energy to address the issue of Radio Pakistan’s electricity bills. The Ministry of Energy was urged to avoid imposing commercial electricity rates on Radio Pakistan, as it was not a commercial entity, he added.

Briefing the committee, Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid provided an overview of PTV’s financial strategy, adding the PTV currently employed approximately 4,100 individuals, with pension obligations representing a significant liability. The secretary said that PTV was a national broadcaster with nationwide viewership, extending its reach to remote areas of the country.

Shahera mentioned that the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also served as a member of PTV’s Board of Governors. She emphasized that any competent and suitable individual could be appointed as the head of a department following approval from the federal cabinet. Additionally, discussions were held with both current and former chairmen of the PCB regarding granting rights of sports coverage to PTV Sports, she said.