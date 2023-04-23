PTI announces starting Punjab election campaign on Monday

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday announced starting of its Punjab polls campaign on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday across the province.

According to the private channel, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar explained the election plan of the party in a tweet on Sunday.

PTI leader Asad Umar said in his latest tweet that his party would start the election campaign in Punjab on Monday.

The PTI General Secretary said whether the opponents are ready or not for election but his party is in full swing to contest the Punjab election,