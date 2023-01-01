PTI approaches PHC against KP govt

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has filed writ petition against caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seeking to declare their acts and deeds null and void following completion of 90 days after dissolution of provincial Assembly.

President of Pakistan, Election Commission of Pakistan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary, Secretary Law and Caretaker Cabinet are made respondents in the petition. Former Member Provincial Assembly and PTI leader Fazal Elahi has filed writ petition while Alam Khan Adenzai, Inam Khan Yousafzai and Shah Faisal Ilyas will represent them before PHC.

The petition argued that that there is no legal ground for existing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker government following failure in holding elections within 90 days. The writ added that constitution place responsibility on Governor for scheduling General election while latterly caretaker cabinet comes into existence under Article 105 of constitution. The petition prayers that to stop caretaker government from issuance of any orders declared null and void earlier actions.