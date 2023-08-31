PTI chairman allowed to speak to his sons on phone

ISLAMABAD (NNI): A special court on Thursday granted permission to former prime minister to talk to his sons on phone.

Former premier Imran Khan, who is in judicial custody till September 13 in cipher case, has been incarcerated in Attock prison since his arrest on August 05. The PTI chief, through his lawyers Umair Niazi and Shiraz Ahmed approached special court seeking permission to talk to his sons Qasim and Sulaiman on the telephone.

“I want to talk to my sons Qasim and Sulaiman Khan on the telephone or WhatsApp,” he pleaded, which was approved by the court.

A special court on Wednesday extended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s judicial remand till September 13 in the cipher case.Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who heard the case at the Attock District Jail under Official Secrets Act 2023, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document.

Hearing of the case took place at the Attock Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry. Former premier Imran Khan has been imprisoned in Attock jail since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of Home Secretary. Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified documents.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests. The report claimed that former prime minister asked Azam Khan – the then principal secretary – to “manipulate the contents of cipher”. “The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cipher, which was sent to the PM office”, it added.