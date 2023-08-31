Royal Navy Ship visits Pakistan for bilateral exercise

KARACHI (APP): The Royal Navy Ship HMS LANCASTER with embarked helicopter, visited Karachi and conducted bilateral exercise WHITE STAR IV with Pakistan Navy on Thursday.

Upon arrival at Karachi Port, Royal Navy Ship was warmly received by senior officials of Pakistan Navy and British High Commission, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

On completion of the port visit, Pakistan Navy Ships TAIMUR, ASLAT, Pakistan Navy Maritime Patrol Aircraft, helicopters and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighters carried out two-day bilateral exercise with Royal Navy Ship and helicopter.

The bilateral exercise covered a range of advanced operational drills encompassing major facets of maritime warfare, operations, live gunnery firing and defence against asymmetric threats.

The exercise is aimed to further enhance collaboration through mutual exchange of experience and improve interoperability between the two navies.

Exercise WHITE STAR is a testimony of PN’s resolve to contribute towards regional peace and stability and enhance interoperability. The visit of Royal Navy Ship and conduct of exercise has further strengthened the ties between two navies.

Concurrent to ship’s visit, Deputy Commander Combined Maritime Forces Commodore Philip Edward Dennis RN also visited Pakistan and called-on senior Pakistan Navy officials. During the calls, matters of mutual interest and avenues of future collaboration to enhance regional maritime security were discussed.