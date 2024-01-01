PTI founder, Bushra Bibi indicted in £190 million reference

RAWALPINDI (INP): An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million reference.

Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail. The judge read the charge sheet in Khan and Bushra’s presence in the courtroom. During the hearing today, the court asked the PTI founder if he was guilty or not while framing charges against him.

“I know what’s written in it?” said Khan while denying the charges. At one point, the judge asked Khan if he had his teeth checked, to which the PTI founder replied that he was told the doctor would visit the jail on Sunday. “Now the jail administration is saying that the doctor would come next week,” he added.

The court then approved Imran Khan’s petition seeking a general physician and dentist for his medical examination.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.