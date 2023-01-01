PTI Karachi holds rally for release of Imran Khan, 55 workers arrested

KARACHI (NNI): Karachi East police arrested six workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a protest rally and a demonstration outside its office for the early release of their party Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday.

These workers were arrested from the area of Karsaz in Karachi. The Karachi police have also made some arrests from other areas including outside the PTI’s Insaf House Karachi.

After the rally in favour of Imran Khan, East police arrested more than 55 people from different areas of Karachi during raids.

According to private channel report, Karachi East Police detained the workers from Shahrah Faisal, Nursery, Allahwali Chowrangi and Namaish areas.

The report said that a heavy contingent of Karachi police has also been deployed outside the Insaf House to make more arrests of the PTI

workers.

Reacting over the arrests, PTI Karachi spokespersons said East Police arrested six workers from the Karsaz when they were holding a motorbike rally for the release of Chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI spokesperson also claimed that the police beaten charged the participants of the rally at Shahrah-e-Quaid-a-Azam and arrested six workers.

He further said that PTI activists were arrested from Insaf House Karachi, Shahrah Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam and Chowrangi.

On the other hand, Karachi police sources said that more arrests of PTI workers may be done.