Qatari delegation meets Taliban Officials in Kandahar

KABUL (Agencies): Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani, arrived in Kandahar on Friday and met with Taliban officials, including acting Prime minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan.

Taliban authorities said both sides stressed cooperation in strengthening relations, including economic, education, and health sectors, and cooperation to build relationships and trust.

Meanwhile, he met with former president Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah, former head of the national reconciliation council, on Sunday as he urged Afghan parties and groups to participate in National reconciliation.

Qatar is one of the countries that has close relations with the Taliban.

This country has hosted talks between the US and the Taliban for nearly two years that led to the signing of an agreement between the two sides.

The Doha agreement, which was reached between the US and the Taliban, opened the door for the US and its ally to leave Afghanistan after almost 20 years.