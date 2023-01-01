Mujahid stresses ‘importance’ of councils of religious scholars

KABUL (TOLONews): The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid stressed the “importance” of the councils of Islamic scholars, or Ulemas, saying it is hoped that with the establishment of these councils, “complete justice” will be ensured in the country.

After the Islamic Emirate came to power, the councils of Ulema (Islamic scholars) were established in more than 18 provinces.

“(The council) has an important role as a bridge between the people and government. I hope justice will be guaranteed and the people will be assured. The voice of the people will be conveyed to the government and the plans of the government will be conveyed to the people,” Mujahid said.

This comes as political analysts said that the councils should play a role in the formation of the constitution, in addition to monitoring and advising government bodies. “The council of the Ulema, in addition to providing consultations and monitoring the officials in the provinces, should make efforts in the formation of the constitution and the formation of the government,” said Saleem Kakar, a political analyst.

“It is felt that there is a large distance between the government and people, and the Ulema council as a consultative body may provide consultation to the existing rulers,” said Barna Salehi, political analyst.

Citizens gave various opinions on the matter.

“They may be given the authority in ways that they can help the people better,” said Mansour, a resident of Kabul.

“We call on the Islamic Emirate to give them the authority to address the problems of the people,” said Ismael, a resident of Kabul.

The councils of Ulema have been established in more than 20 provinces of the country.

The Islamic Emirate’s leader, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, said that the members of the council are responsible to provide consultation to local officials based on Sharia laws.