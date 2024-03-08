Reserved seat MNAs take oath amid SIC protest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Newly notified members of the National Assembly who were declared winners reserved seats for women and minorities on Friday took oath amid protests from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

According to details, the SIC members gathered in front of the Speaker’s rostrum while the members were taking oath. Speaking on a point of order, SIC member Barrister Gohar Ali said that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) restrained the newly notified members from taking oath on reserved seats.

“The oath-taking of the members will be contempt of court as well as violation of the constitution,” Barrister Gohar contended. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that the National Assembly has not received any order from the Peshawar High Court or the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“An opinion was sought from the Attorney General on the matter and according to him there would be no contempt of court if members elected on reserved seats take oath,” the Speaker said. Ayaz Sadiq said that the order of the Peshawar High Court is restricted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Separately, the National Assembly adopted a resolution paying glowing tribute to Benazir Bhutto, the first elected Prime Minister in the Islamic world, for her ‘unwavering’ dedication to democracy, women empowerment, human rights, social justice and equitable society. The resolution moved by Sehar Kamran read, “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was an icon of women’s struggle, courage, and resilience in the face of challenges. Benazir Bhutto was a role model for women and mothers in general and women politicians and parliamentarians in particular,”

The resolution also pledged to uphold her legacy by championing policies that empower women, ensure equitable opportunities, and eradicate gender discrimination. Recognizing the significant potential and contributions of women in all spheres of life, the resolution emphasized the importance of continued and sustained efforts to remove barriers and obstacles that hinder the realization of women’s full potential. The National Assembly session is adjourned to Wednesday at 2:00 pm.

