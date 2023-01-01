Ruling allies repose trust in PM Shehbaz for selecting caretaker setup

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other coalition partners have put their faith in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in nomination of the caretaker prime minister.

The government has paced up consultation to finalise the caretaker setup as it has decided to prematurely dissolve the National Assembly on Aug 9.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz told the allies at a dinner hosted by him in the federal capital that the assembly would be dissolved on Aug 9. He added that the decision about the caretaker prime minister would be taken in consultation with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and before that he would consult all allied parties.

Sources said the premier chaired a meeting of the allied parties, wherein they reposed trust in him for finalisation of a name for the caretaker PM slot.

They said the prime minister could nominate any suitable person for the slot. The ruling coalition also asked him to hold consultation on the names recommended by the opposition leader for the position.

Meanwhile, the names of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, independent lawmaker from Balochistan Aslam Bhootani and Hafeez Sheikh are making the rounds as candidates for the caretaker prime minister.