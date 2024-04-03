Saracens’ Christie ‘devastated’ after broken arm ends season

LONDON (AFP): Saracens back-row forward Andy Christie said on Wednesday he is “devastated” he will miss the rest of the season with a broken arm.

The 25-year-old Scotland international suffered the injury during Saracens loss to Northampton in the English Premiership last Friday.

Saracens said Christie will require an operation and is expected to be sidelined “for around 12 weeks”.

Christie, who impressed for Scotland during this season’s Six Nations, will miss Saracens’ remaining Premiership and European Champions Cup games.

“Devastated that my season has likely been cut short again. Have loved every moment to this point and can’t wait to be back,” said Christie in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Christie could yet be available for Scotland’s post-season tour, which begins against Canada on July 6 and also features matches with the United States, Chile and Uruguay.