President, COAS discuss security, anti-terror combat

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Wednesday called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.

They discussed the security situation and ongoing operations against terrorists.

The COAS apprised the President of ant-terror combat and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.

He informed the president about the contributions of the Army towards development initiatives, particularly in the regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president acknowledged the exemplary role of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, affirming that the Army’s contributions have been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

He commended the Army’s efforts towards social uplift of the affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress.

The President emphasized Pakistan’s steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national power.

The President noted with grave concern the baseless allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals against the institution and its leadership political mileage and expressed resolve to deal with such elements with an iron fist

The president paid homage to the martyrs, emphasizing that their blood will forever symbolize the resilience and strength of the Pakistani nation.

He reiterated the nation’s resolve to stand by the armed forces

The meeting concluded on a note of solidarity and determination to uphold the values of peace, security, and progress in Pakistan.