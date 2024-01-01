Saudi Arabian citizen kidnapped in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (INP): A Saudi Arabian citizen has been reportedly kidnapped from Sector F8 of Islamabad, prompting swift action from law enforcement authorities.

The Margalla police station has registered a first information report (FIR) at the request of an official from the Saudi embassy.

According to the FIR, the accused, identified as Abdul Wahid Shahid Khan, allegedly kidnapped Saudi citizen Hanan Abdullah al-Bashar.

The FIR also highlights the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the need for the kidnapper to face legal consequences and for the prompt recovery of the abducted individual.

The abduction has raised concerns about the safety and security of foreign nationals in the capital city, prompting heightened vigilance from both local authorities and diplomatic missions.

The Saudi embassy, in particular, is closely monitoring the situation and is actively cooperating with Pakistani law enforcement agencies to ensure the safe return of their citizen.