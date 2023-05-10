SC rejects PTI petition against IHC verdict

ISLAMABAD (PPI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision declaring Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ‘legal’.

The petition was submitted by the PTI legal team headed by the party’s senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry. The Supreme Court’s Registrar office stated that the PTI chief did not approach the relevant forum, adding that he could file an intra-court appeal.

The Registrar office further stated that the petition did not have the signatures of the PTI chief Imran Khan. Earlier, in an expected move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against deposed premier Imran Khan’s arrest in Al Qadir Trust Case by NAB through Rangers.

PTI stalwart Fawad Chaudhry submitted a plea challenging Islamabad High Court’s verdict in the apex court. The plea pleaded to the top court to declare the arrest of Imran Khan illegal and sought his immediate release. A day earlier, the IHC CJP announced the reserved verdict termed the arrested of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan legal in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq — who had raised questions over the Rangers’ move to arrest Khan from the court’s premises earlier in the day — announced the reserved verdict. The IHC also issued notices to the Islamabad inspector general of police and the interior secretary over contempt of court. The chief justice ordered the high court registrar to get a first information report (FIR) registered over the circumstances of the arrest, which included manhandling the lawyers present nearby as well as damage to the court building. He also instructed the registrar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by May 16.