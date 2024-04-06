Security forces kill eight terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Saturday killed eight terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) Intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

As per the ISPR press release, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan. The security forces after an intense fire exchange killed eight terrorists.

The eliminated terrorists were involved in attacks on law enforcers and civilians, the ISPR said. Weapons and explosives were also confiscated from the dead outlaws.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

The locals also appreciated the action of the law enforcers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Earlier, law enforcers conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and neutralized two high-valued terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan District.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the law enforcers and terrorists as a result of which two terrorists, identified as ring leader Ashraf Sheikh and Burhan Ullah, were killed.

The law enforcers after the operation confiscated weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the possession of the eliminated terrorists.

courtesy : ary news