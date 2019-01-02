Shraddha Kapoor to replace Katrina Kaif in ABCD 3

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Fans were in for a shock over the weekend when news broke out that Katrina Kaif has opted outof Anybody Can Dance 3 aka ABCD 3. The movie, which sees Varun Dhawan returning to the dance film franchise for the second time, would have seen the actor and the actress act together in a movie for the first time. But Katrina’s rep shared that she had opted out of the movie owing to Bharat. Before we could wrap our heads around the development, a Mid-Day report suggests that Shraddha Kapoor is being considered to replace Katrina in the movie.

Sources told the tabloid that the makers have actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon in mind for the spot, but Shraddha is the front-runner for the role.

The source also shared that the movie will hold no connection to the second ABCD movie. ABCD 3 will be an independent story. “The first schedule starts in Amritsar on January 22, and then, we move to London in February. Then there’s another leg in Mumbai in July. The makers are eyeing a November 8, 2019, release for it,” the source has revealed.

Meanwhile, Katrina’s rep told us, “Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D’Souza’s upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for Bharat. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with Bharat, which she is currently shooting for.”