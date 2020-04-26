Sindh govt wants FIA to act against people spreading ‘fake’ audiotapes

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking action against those involved in spreading “baseless” audiotapes in which traders are purportedly accusing the government of taking bribes to keep their businesses open.

The provincial government has written a letter to the FIA to take action against the perpetrators under the cybercrime laws saying such fabricated tapes are an effort to irreparably damage its reputation.

It said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh shared these tapes on his Twitter handle.

The provincial government has also provided evidence to the FIA to act against those behind the audiotapes.

Earlier, Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had rejected the allegations against the government of taking bribes from traders to allow them to reopen their businesses during coronavirus lockdown. He added these tapes are fabricated and full of lies.

He said the people are well aware of the propagandists against the government.