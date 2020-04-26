Karachi reported 273 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours: Sindh CM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that among overall 383 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, 273 have been reported from Karachi.

In a video statement Sindh chief minister said that 99 fresh cases of coronavirus reported from Karachi’s District Central, 80 cases in District South, 66 in District East, 20 cases from District West, 26 cases in Korangi and 10 cases from District Malir.

Moreover, 17 cases reported in Sukkur, 07 in Hyderabad and four cases at Naushehro Feroz, Syed Murad Ali Shah said. Two cases each reported from Khairpur Mirs, Thatta, Badin and Matyari, while one each from Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Larkana, the chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached to 4615, which are 11.2 percent of the total 41,216 tests conducted in the province. In past 24 hours 3,028 tests conducted in Sindh, the CM said.

Three more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 81 in the province.

Moreover, 3662 patients of coronavirus have been under treatment including 2432 have been isolated at homes, the chief minister said. At isolation centres 767 patients have been admitted and 463 under treatment at hospitals, he said.

Earlier, government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said that 70 people have recuperated in the province from the infection, raising the number of people who have recovered thus far to 872.

Chief Minister Shah said, “We have granted permission for on line business. People should observe social distancing and wearing masks as new norm of the routine life,” he advised.