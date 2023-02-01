Siraj terms election must for getting rid of graft

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the next general elections to be held on Feb 8, 2024 are important for getting rid of corruption, injustice and slavery. He was addressing a workers’ convention at Shatai Dara area as chief guest here on Saturday.

The gathering was also addressed by the JI candidate for PK 14 Sahibzada Yaqub Khan, former MNA Maulana Asadullah, JI tehsil chief Imranud Din advocate, Maulana Inayatullah Islahi and others.

The JI chief said that the nation would be rid of the IMF and World Bank clinches if his party was given the chance to rule. He alleged the previous rulers had destroyed the country morally, economically and politically. He said that it was the right time for the nation to get freedom from a few families in politics.

He said the JI was fully participating in the existing political process to impose the Islamic sharia law in the country through ballet. “We want an interest-free economy and true justice in Pakistani courts”, Siraj said, adding that without justice no society could stand up.

About the JI manifesto he said that the establishment of a true justice system, provision of free quality education, provision of standard healthcare facilities, development of rural areas, construction of roads, establishment of industrial zones, interest-free loans for skilled youth and monthly stipend for aged citizens were the priorities of his party.

The JI chief said that unfortunately corrupt elements were respected in the country who always bought members of assembly with their wealth. He said the voters should cautiously use their right to vote during the upcoming general elections as free, fair and transparent elections were the only solution to all problems faced by the nation.