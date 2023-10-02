Sirajul Haq urges Muslim rulers to act before Gaza faces desolation

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq stated Sunday Israel and the United States will encounter a fate similar to that of NATO and Russian forces in Afghanistan.

The JI chief, while addressing the participants of the Palestine March, affirmed that Muslim rulers should not wait until Gaza was reduced to rubble, urging them to take immediate action to prevent such a dire outcome.

Haq asserted that the people of Pakistan had demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the Palestine cause, stressing that this spirit had the potential to challenge Israel and America.

The JI chief urged Army Chief Gen Asim Munir to consider the consequences of remaining silent in the face of world events, cautioning that silence might be construed as support for America.

Haq stressed the need for action to safeguard Al-Aqsa Mosque, citing Saudi Arabia’s decision to sever ties with Israel and the budding diplomatic contacts between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“Now, it’s our turn to contribute what we can. It’s time we protect Gaza,” avowed the JI chief while highlighting the urgency of the situation. He expressed that the death of honor was preferable to a life of humiliation.

He preached to the participants of the march the insignificance of worldly life in comparison to the hereafter, and argued that the Palestinian mujahideen held the right to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque by all means.

“I consider it a privilege to address this sea of humanity, and it’s heartening to see conscientious people from around the world supporting Palestine,” he added.

Haq noted that the Afghans had resisted the presence of the United States, and one year after the troop withdrawal, Afghanistan’s currency was performing significantly better than Pakistan’s.

The JI chief drew attention to the prolonged siege of Gaza, underlining that, “Israel and America will find themselves in a situation akin to that of NATO and Russian forces in Afghanistan. Our lives are dedicated to the cause of Palestine, Masjid Al-Aqsa, and its people.”

He concluded by noting that people from all around the world were uniting in support of the Palestinians.