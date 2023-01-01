Situation in GB completely peaceful: Murtaza Solangi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says Gilgit-Baltistan is experiencing peace and stability, while schools, colleges, markets, and roads are open, displaying a sense of normalcy.

In his tweets on Sunday, he said peaceful protests do occur at times in reaction to some religious and sectarian concerns but the law and order situation is calm.

Murtaza Solangi further said protests are a natural political democratic response to local issues, which were managed peacefully in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the region remains a heaven of peace and harmony.

The Minister maintained that no Army deployment has taken place and the Pakistan Army is prepared for community protection during the events like Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the coming week. The reports of unrest are baseless as no shots were fired, no damage to public and private property did occur.

He, however, said special measures have been taken for the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs as per the past practice. Quoting the Home Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said Section 144 has been imposed across the region to maintain law and order, protect lives and property of the people and avoid any untoward incident.