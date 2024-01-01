SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday sent the matter of fixation of sugar price to the judges committee for formation of a larger bench to hear the case.

A three member bench, headed by by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case. Sugar Mills Association’s Counsel Shehzad Ata Elahi argued that a larger bench should be constituted under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act. The federal government issued directives for fixation of sugar price across the country in July and September 2021, which was challenged before the court.

The lawyer said that the concern court gave judgment in favor of his client. He said that the Parliament was not authorized to fix the price of edibles as per the federal legislative list. The court decided to form the larger bench in the case and adjourned hearing for indefinite time.

Apex court serves notices to respondents: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday served notices to respondents including the federal government in a case against imposition of alleged extra taxes in electricity bills. A three member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the aforesaid case.

The petitioners’ lawyer adopted the stance that further and extra taxes could only be imposed on unregistered institutions, adding that his clients have already been paying GST taxes. The law of registration couldn’t be applied on petitioner institutions, he contended. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the court was serving notices to respondents to hear them on next hearing. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 25.

Court adjourns federation’s appeal: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday granted time to Sindh’s Advocate General to take instructions from provincial government in an appeal pertaining to tax collection by cantonment board across the country.

The court, however, maintained it stay order against the order of Sindh High Court (SHC) for returning of the tax amount. The court said that the cantonment board could collect tax till next date under act of 1958 and adjourned the case till April 22. A five member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the appeal of Attorney General of Pakistan against the verdict of SHC into the matter.

The AGP argued that a presidential ordinance was promulgated in 1979 on property tax law of 1958. The ordinance was given constitutional protection in 1985 through the 8th amendment.

He said that the tax collection by the cantonment board was a federal subject. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that why the Sindh government doesn’t make this a provincial matter with an amendment. The court asked the Advocate General Sindh to take instructions from the provincial government and inform the bench on next hearing. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 22.