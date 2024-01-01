Snowfalls close most routes of districts in northern provinces

KABUL (Ariana news): Officials at the 209th Army Corps of Al-Fath said on Friday that following the recent snowfalls, the roads in most of the districts of the northern provinces have been blocked.

Sediqullah Nasrat, the spokesperson of this Army Corps told Ariana News that efforts to solve the problems of the people, and to rescue the trapped ones continue by land and air.

“It has rained and snowfall in most of the provinces, as a result of which a large number of people have faced problems,” said Nasrat.

“Heavy snowfall in Faryab province blocked the road in most of the districts. Families who were nomads and lived in remote areas were stuck due to this heavy snowfall, and one person died on the border with Turkmenistan. Also, with these heavy snowfalls, we had traffic accidents, in Dawlat Abad district, two cars deviated from the road due to frost, and as a result, three people died and twenty others were injured.” said Esmatullah Moradi Faryabi, the spokesman of Faryab governor.

Meanwhile, the residents have asked the government to expand the process of assisting the people to prevent casualties and damages.

“We want the government to pay serious attention to those who have suffered from these rains and snowfall,” said a Faryab resident. Heavy snowfalls also caused livestock losses in some provinces of the country, and sources from different provinces said that a large number of livestock have perished due to the recent snowfalls in addition to other problems.